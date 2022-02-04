Good News from Solana: World Famous Enters the Stock Exchange!

Aiming to bridge the gap between traditional capital markets and DeFi, tech firm DeFi Technologies has announced a Solana (SOL) ETP that will be backed by its subsidiary Valour. Thus, it becomes easier and safer for investors to access SOL, the cryptocurrency that powers the Solana ecosystem.

Solana (SOL) steps into the world-famous stock market

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is listing an exchange-traded product (ETP) powered by Solana (SOL) from Valour, a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies. The “Valor Solana ETP” will allow investors to simply and securely access SOL, the native cryptocurrency in Solana’s ecosystem, through their bank or broker.

DeFi Technologies prepares for Euronext stock market

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) is the world’s 12th largest stock exchange by market capitalization, located in Frankfurt, Germany. FWB is owned and operated by Deutsche Börse AG and Börse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG. Russell Star, CEO of DeFi Technologies, shares that the range of products offered to investors on European exchanges has been further expanded:

DeFi Technologies goes one step further in fulfilling its mission of empowering investors. We look forward to continuing to provide investors with access to industry-leading ETPs on regulated exchanges across Europe; We also look forward to introducing several new products in the coming days and finally launching all of our products on Euronext, the fourth largest exchange in the world.

Solana (SOL) price analysis

Solana (SOL) price rallied on January 31 and reached the $104.82 resistance on February 1. According to analyst Rakesh Upadhyay, if the bears push the price below this level, aggressive selling pressure from higher levels will be confirmed. SOL could then retest the bottom at $80.83. Conversely, if the price bounces back from the current level and rises above $116, it could be the first sign that the bulls are making a comeback. Solana could then attempt a rally to $130 and later to the resistance line of the channel. The 7th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is trading at $102.98, up 6.43% in the last 24 hours at the time of writing, up 15.49% from last week.