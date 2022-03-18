Good News from Shiba Inu: The Stock Market Giant of the Middle East Adds!

Rain, a cryptocurrency exchange operating in the Middle East, confirmed to a cryptocurrency source that the platform will soon list Shiba Inu (SHIB). Rain explained that SHIB is already installed on backend systems, but has not yet made trading available to users.

Is the Shiba Inu listed on Rain?

According to Watcher Guru, a spokesperson for Rain said, “Shiba Inu has been listed on our platform. However, it is not yet a tradable coin and our dedicated team is working to enable it for trading.” On the other hand, when it comes to when SHIB will be listed, the spokesperson remained cautious and did not confirm a specific launch date. “Unfortunately, there is no exact timeframe for when trading will open for the Shiba Inu,” he said.

The Rain exchange can be used to trade for residents of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The exchange processed over $1.9 billion in transactions. The platform also aims to expand its branches to the Middle East and open trade activities in neighboring countries.

SHIB continues to be listed on many platforms

If Rain manages to successfully list SHIB, it will be the 100th trading platform to have the Shiba Inu on board. As Somanews reported, Vivid Money became the 99th exchange to list the token last month. However, Europe’s top crypto platform Bitstamp announced that it had listed Shiba Inu last year. However, Bitstamp did not open SHIB trading for its users due to a “technical issue” and announced that they will add the token to the platform once they fix the issue. It’s only a matter of time before Bitstamp officially starts trading for the Shiba Inu.

If Bitstamp starts trading for SHIB before Rain, Bitstamp will be the 100th platform to include the token. The race for 100th place is currently only between Europe’s Bitstamp and the Middle East’s Rain Exchange. Currently, 99 different crypto platforms worldwide have listed Shiba Inu. Investors can’t wait to see Robinhood become the 100th platform to list SHIB. However, the world’s largest stock market seems to be turning the other way. Moreover, rumors are circulating that Robinhood may list the Shiba Inu after releasing their much-anticipated “crypto wallet”. However, none of them have been confirmed.