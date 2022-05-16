Good News from SHIB and These 11 Altcoins: This Company Added To Cart!

California-based Cardinale Automotive Group now accepts Shiba Inu (SHIB) and 11 altcoins as payment via BitPay.

Payment available at 22 dealers with Shiba Inu (SHIB) and 11 altcoins

Cardinale Automotive Group, a Marina-based California company specializing in high-end automobiles, has announced that it will accept payments with Shiba Inu (SHIB). Marina is a city located in Monterey County, California. With this move, Cardinale Automotive Group all 22 vehicle dealerships in Arizona and Nevada will now accept Shiba Inu as payment using BitPay.

The company’s decision stems from the growing blockchain adoption of the financial world. Many people now want to transact electronically instead of cash. As a result, in recent years we have seen many companies adopt cryptocurrencies with intermediary platforms like BitPay. The automotive giant also aims to attract new companies with this election. John Guru, Corporate General Manager and Director of Digital Assets, Cardinale Automotive says:

OUR AUTOMOTIVE GROUP IS EXTREMELY FOREIGNERY IN THE VIEW THAT BITCOIN IS THE PATH OF THE FUTURE AND A METHOD TO HEDGE FROM THE RISK OF INFLATION. WE UNDERSTAND THAT NEARLY ALL PROCESSES ARE NOW COMPLETED ELECTRONICALLY. NOTHING IS DONE WITH CURRENCY TODAY AND WE STRONGLY BELIEVE IN DIGITAL.

John Guru also stated that they will enlist the help of BitPay to make Bitcoin adoption viable in their companies:

BITPAY SUPERVISES THE ENTIRE PROCESS BY CONVERTING THE CUSTOMER’S CRYPTO CURRENCY TO THE DOLLAR DEPOSITED TO OUR BANK ACCOUNT THE NEXT BUSINESS DAY.

About BitPay

BitPay is a firm that provides companies with powerful, enterprise-grade crypto adoption and spending solutions, enabling them to enter a $1 trillion crypto market. The firm currently accepts 13 cryptocurrencies, which make up 70% of the worldwide cryptocurrency market, including five USD-pegged stablecoins.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

USD Coin (USDC)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Litecoin (LTC)

Dai (DAI)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC)

Gemmini Dollar (GUSD)

Pax Dollar (USDP)

Binance USD (BUSD)

Ripple (XRP)