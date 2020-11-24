Good News from SBI Group for Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP

Japan’s financial giant SBI Group gave a message that will delight users of Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP. The company has announced that it will start providing services for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies through a new system. According to the reports, the company will allow cryptocurrency users to make transactions through SBI VC Trade.

SBI Group announced the start of a new service for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. SBI Group, Japan’s leading financial company, stated in the press release that SBI VC Trade will enable users to make cryptocurrency transactions and the service is completely safe. It has been learned that currently only Bitcoin can be traded, but in the future, they are also working on the use of cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and XRP.

What are the features of SBI VC Trade?

According to the information in the press release, with SBI VC Trade, customers can transfer their crypto assets to the platform and charge interest fees according to the amount of the invested asset. The company also made a statement about the wages; It was noted in the press release that no account fee, annual fee, deposit fee or crypto money transfer fees will be charged. However, it was said that a certain fee would be charged for the withdrawal of the Japanese yen.

Hoping for high credibility, the company touched on the risk of lenders’ bankruptcy and stated that the company was completely reliable. However, it was also stated that they will seize every opportunity to ensure optimum purchase and sale prices and enable the trade of products suitable for the market.

It is also reported that the annual interest rate is 1.0% including tax and that customers can earn income with this interest rate. The borrowing period was limited to 84 days. It was shared that while the minimum lending amount was 0.1 BTC, a maximum of 5 BTC can be deposited.



