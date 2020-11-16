Good news from Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine studies

The US-based pharmaceutical company Moderna has announced a 94.5 percent success rate in tests for the COVID-19 vaccine. It was announced last week that the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech had a 90 percent success rate in tests. Both Pfizer and Moderna are preparing to knock on the door of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) within weeks for approval.

The data of Moderna’s work have not yet been made public and have not been reviewed by third parties. It should be noted that the success rate in the tests of both vaccines is higher than experts expected. In a previous statement by the FDA, it was stated that the vaccines were aimed to be at least 50 percent efficient.

Speaking to The New York Times, Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said: “You want to see 90, 95 percent success rates on these tests. However, I did not expect this. I think we will be fine. 94.5 percent is very impressive. ”

Moderna’s vaccine seems to be more practical in terms of storage conditions than Pfizer and BioNTech’s solution. According to the information given by the company, the vaccine can be stored in the refrigerator at a temperature of 2-8 degrees Celsius for 30 days. This is expected to facilitate the storage and distribution of the vaccine.

Moderna stated that 20 million doses of the dual COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of 2020. In 2021, it is aimed to make 500 million to 1 billion doses of vaccine ready.



