Good News from Dogecoin and These 18 Altcoins: Company Adds to Cart!

Luxury Italian brand Michele Franzese Moda has announced that the firm accepts crypto assets for payments. The company announced the decision in an article called “Its Time for Crypto” via Michele Franzese Moda’s online magazine. Assets accepted include Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Cardano. Here are the details…

Luxury Italian brand says it’s ‘crypto time’: Dogecoin is accepted

According to the company’s fashion news blog, Michele Franzese Moda will add Bitcoin (BTC) and a number of other cryptocurrencies to its payment cart for its products. The announcement says the time has come for the luxury brand to embrace crypto and e-commerce going forward, and Android customers will be able to pay with digital currencies.

Currently, Michele Franzese Moda offers Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Voyager token (VGX), Litecoin, Nano, OmiseGo, Paxos Standard Token will accept payments with Polkadot, Stellar, Solana, Qtum, Tron, TrueUSD, USD coin, Tether ERC-20 and USDTTRC20. The announcement claims that “Michele Franzese Moda is the first major Italian luxury multi-brand retailer to accept cryptocurrency.”

Big companies are entering the cryptocurrency space

Michele Franzese Moda is a fashion retailer from Southern Italy, headquartered in Domenico Morelli, Naples. According to the company, the retailer’s app offers customers a “luxury catalog with over 8,000 items” to choose from, as well as many new items in terms of product offerings. According to the blog post announcement on crypto adoption, the luxury fashion retailer will leverage Voyager Digital’s Coinify payment system. The company’s official Facebook page also shared the news of crypto adoption on March 15.

While Michele Franzese Moda’s crypto adoption is a different form of support, many luxury fashion firms are tapping into blockchain technology through their metaverse and non-fungiable token (NFT) collections. For example, as we reported on Somanews, a number of popular fashion brands are taking place at Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week from March 24-27, 2022. Among the participants are well-known names such as Vogue Arabia, Jacob & Co, Dolce & Gabbana, Franck Muller, Tommy Hilfiger.