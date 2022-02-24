Good News from Binance for These 4 Altcoins: Adding!

By
Daniel Kucher
-
0

Giant Bitcoin exchange Binance lists 4 new altcoin pairs. The exchange announced that it will add the trading pairs “API3/BNB, BETA/ETH, INJ/TRY and TLM/BNB” to its platform.

Binance lists 4 new altcoin pairs!

Leading Bitcoin exchange Binance lists 4 new altcoin pairs. The stock market made the following statement on the subject:

Binance will start trading on the trading pairs API3/BNB, BETA/ETH, INJ/TRY and TLM/BNB on 25.02.2022. Please note: TL is a fiat currency and does not represent any other cryptocurrency. Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please do your transactions carefully. You are reminded that Binance is not responsible for your trading losses. Thank you for your support!

