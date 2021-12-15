Good News for This Meme Coin Investors!

Cryptocurrencies are now being used as payment methods by many companies and stores. So much so that the popular prank currency Shiba Inu was added as a payment method by more than 10 companies in December alone.

Over 10 Companies Add Shiba Inu To Their Payment Method In December

More than 10 different companies and stores adopted the popular joke currency Shiba Inu (SHIB) as a form of payment for goods and services in December 2021 alone. In addition, crypto payment firm Flexa announced that they have integrated SHIB into their platform, with a statement made today.

With Flexa’s innovative and developmental plan for the Shiba Inu, many US-based stores are starting to accept SHIB payments. In addition, Flexa has collaborated with GameStop, Lowe’s, Nordstrom and Bed Bath for further innovations going forward.

To name a few of the companies that added Shiba Inu to their payment methods in December, Nerdy Frames, Ask The Doctor, AMC Theaters, GameStop and Ulta Beauty are among the companies that added SHIB to their payment methods this month. But companies that accept SHIB as a payment method are not limited to these, Petco, Shiba Mobile Repair, Shiba Coffee Company, Lowe’s and Bed Bath & Beyond also announced that they started accepting SHIB payment in December.

But surprisingly, five out of 10 companies that accept SHIB have it integrated as a payment option through Flexa. Additionally, their day-to-day operations greatly push the visibility and presence of the Shiba Inu to the mainstream audience and beyond.

Shiba Inu Increases Website Traffic 100x

Also, according to published reports, accepting SHIB payment increased “Ask The Doctor’s” website traffic more than 100 times. However, depending on the company’s adoption, this could be considered quite normal if the SHIB price starts another bullish momentum in the coming days.

Additionally, Shiba Inu has announced a strategic ‘work lease’ partnership with Australia-based Playside Games. Through this partnership, both parties will work together to develop a blockchain-based Collectible Card Game.

Additionally, PlaySide will be the go-to resource to provide art, design, production, user interface and experience development services to Shiba Inu Games. Besides, the Shiba community will soon have a decentralized trading platform called ShibaNet.