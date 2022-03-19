Good News for These 8 Altcoins From Coinbase: Listed!

Coinbase, one of the top US crypto exchanges, is listing eight altcoin projects as the markets plummet. Popular exchange Coinbase is expanding its crypto footprint by expanding its custody services support to more than half a dozen new altcoin projects.

Listed altcoin projects

The US-based cryptocurrency exchange said in a new tweet that it has added eight new cryptos to its list of more than 150 cryptoassets that are part of Coinbase Custody cold storage.

Coinbase Custody is a custodian for institutional investors with big money. It is leased in New York State and is designed to provide customers with a highly secure way to store large amounts of cryptocurrencies. First approved by Coinbase, the decentralized storage network Bluzelle (BLZ) designed to meet the needs of gamers as the online gaming world includes crypto assets and non-changeable tokens (NFTs). The Ethereum-based token API3 (API3) powers a protocol focused on improving traditional application programming interface (API) technology for the Web 3.0 economy. Native token governs API3 DAO or decentralized autonomous organization.

Gods Unchained (GODS) is a transaction card game built on the Ethereum blockchain. The game allows users to earn money from their in-game purchases. IDEX (IDEX) is a multi-blockchain decentralized exchange that offers an unattended solution for trading digital assets. The IDEX token is used to secure the network and promote platform adoption. Measurable Data Token (MDT) also joins the Coinbase cold wallet list. The project was built to facilitate the anonymous sharing and monetization of consumer data.

Play-Win platform GALA is also on the list

Next up is Gala Games (GALA), the play-to-win blockchain gaming platform. Also added to the Coinbase Oversight list is the peer-to-peer energy trading startup Power Ledger (POWR), whose native token is POWR. Last on the list is the Spell Token (SPELL), the Abracadabra.money platform governance token. The platform allows users to deposit interest-bearing crypto assets to mint stablecoin Magic Internet Money (MIM).