Good News for These 7 Altcoins From Binance: They Are Added!

By
Daniel Kucher
-
0

Giant Bitcoin exchange Binance lists 7 new altcoin pairs. The exchange adds crypto currency pairs named “ATOM/BRL, BNB/UST, CRV/ETH, HIGH/BNB, NEAR/RUB, ROSE/TRY and SCRT/USDT” to its platform.

Binance lists 7 new altcoin pairs!

Leading Bitcoin exchange Binance lists 7 new altcoin pairs. The stock market made the following statement on the subject:

Trading for ATOM/BRL, BNB/UST, CRV/ETH, HIGH/BNB, NEAR/RUB, ROSE/TRY and SCRT/USDT trading pairs will open on 21.01.2022. Please note: BRL, RUB and TRY are fiat currencies and do not represent any other digital currency. Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please do your transactions carefully. You are reminded that Binance is not responsible for your trading losses. Thank you for your support!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR