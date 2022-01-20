Good News for These 7 Altcoins From Binance: They Are Added!

Giant Bitcoin exchange Binance lists 7 new altcoin pairs. The exchange adds crypto currency pairs named “ATOM/BRL, BNB/UST, CRV/ETH, HIGH/BNB, NEAR/RUB, ROSE/TRY and SCRT/USDT” to its platform.

Binance lists 7 new altcoin pairs!

Leading Bitcoin exchange Binance lists 7 new altcoin pairs. The stock market made the following statement on the subject:

Trading for ATOM/BRL, BNB/UST, CRV/ETH, HIGH/BNB, NEAR/RUB, ROSE/TRY and SCRT/USDT trading pairs will open on 21.01.2022. Please note: BRL, RUB and TRY are fiat currencies and do not represent any other digital currency. Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please do your transactions carefully. You are reminded that Binance is not responsible for your trading losses. Thank you for your support!