Good news for the new AMD Ryzen APU processors

As processor technology advances, it was wondering when new memory technologies would come. The JEDEC council, which approved the standards of memory technology, completed the DDR5 specification last July. Although there is no official support for DDR5 memory yet, there was a surprising development. New AMD Ryzen APU processors may come with support for DDR5 RAM.

DDR5 memory, which is quite powerful, will pave the way for more performance computers with PCIe 4.0 technology.

An update of the Linux source code confirmed that the next generation AMD Ryzen APUs, codenamed Van Gogh, will use DDR5 / LPDDR5 memory. In addition, the new APUs will come with the Navi 2 integrated graphics unit. Although little is known about the Van Gogh architecture, it will use the Zen 2 core design based on TSMC’s 7 nm fabrication.

If there are no surprises, AMD Ryzen APU processors with the Van Gogh architecture will be the first processor series to support DDR5 RAM. In addition, the new APU processors to be released on the mobile side will be the first mobile processors with LPDDR5 RAM support. Hosting major performance enhancements, DDR5 memory will be a huge gain, especially for AMD processors that are heavily affected by memory performance.

As for the features of DDR5 memory, they will be about 2 times faster than DDR4 memory. However, SK Hynix stated in the past months that they are working on memories with a speed of 8400 MHz. In addition, DDR5 memory will consume less electricity and will be able to process a single memory like a dual channel.

APUs, on the other hand, need DDR5 memory more than normal processors since they are supported by the memory in the system. With the Navi 2 and Intel Xe internal graphics units, we will be able to see much more powerful processors on the graphics side in the coming years.

New processors are expected to be introduced in the first quarter of 2021.



