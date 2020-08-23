Good news for the NBA 2K21 game

Many PS4 and Xbox One users are looking forward to buying the next generation game consoles. The company announced that NBA 2K21 Myteam records could be transferred to PS5 and Series X models to facilitate the transition of users to the next generation consoles.

NBA 2K21 will be compatible with Myteam, PS5 and Series X

New news about the game, whose demo will be released on August 24, continues to come. The Myteam game mode has similar features to the FIFA Ultimate Team mode. Striving to bring the team created to certain standards to better levels, Myteam is a mode that many NBA fans enjoy playing. Limited and revamped Unlimited game modes will appear with the 2K21 Myteam mode.

One of the biggest concerns of console gamers is whether their game recordings can be transferred to the next generation consoles. Unfortunately, a few games have yet to explain this, while some games allow this.

NBA developer Visual Concepts has announced that 2K21 Myteam log files from Sony PS4 and Xbox One consoles can be transferred to next-generation game consoles. In addition, the team, which has released a new video about Myteam, continues to work to launch its new game.



