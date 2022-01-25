Good News for SHIB and These 11 Altcoin Investors: Famous Company Adds!

Real estate development company Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) has announced its list of Bitcoin, SHIB and Ethereum for use in real estate payments.

SHIB and 11 altcoin real estate giants list

Harbor Custom Development Inc has announced that it will add Bitcoin and 12 cryptocurrencies as a payment method for its land, properties, residences and apartments in the Washington, California, Texas and Florida markets. The list, including Shiba Inu (SHIB), consists of the following altcoin projects.

Ethereum

USD Coins

XRP

dogecoin

shiba inu

Binance USD

Wrapped Bitcoin

Litecoin

permanent

Bitcoin Cash

Pax Dollar

Gemini Dollar

Harbor is working with a third-party company that converts cryptocurrencies to US dollars. All real estate transactions are made in US dollars.

Harbor CEO Sterling Griffin made the following statements about Blockchain technology and its future:

Blockchain is a transformative and disruptive technology that is rapidly gaining acceptance globally. Offering our real estate products and services to individuals and institutions that represent over $1.5 trillion in purchasing power is undoubtedly an important step forward for the company.

Jeff Habersetzer, Harbor’s chief operating officer, added:

We embrace technological developments in our industry and seek to guide their future impact. Harbor is excited to be the first national home builder and land developer to introduce our portfolio to the worldwide cryptocurrency market with over 200 million users.

Harbor is a real estate development company in the Puget Sound area of ​​Western Washington, in Sacramento that deals with all aspects of the land development cycle, including land acquisition, rights, construction of project infrastructure, home construction, marketing, sales and management of various residential projects.