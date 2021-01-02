Good news for RTX 3080 Super and RTX 3070 Super

NVIDIA may soon make a splash with the RTX 3080 Super and RTX 3070 Super models. In the leakage information for the graphics cards that the players are eagerly waiting for, it is stated that NVIDIA is working. After this work, the players will soon have the models in question.

Some models were on sale for the GeForce RTX 30 series, which increased the performance to the highest level. The names of these models show themselves as RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti. It is aimed to provide new alternatives to the players by adding both models subject to the news to the series.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Super and RTX 3070 Super coming

Continuing to work for the RTX 30 series, the company is preparing to bring high performance graphics cards to users. Offering a total of 4 RTX 30 models to the market, the company has focused on studies for the two graphics cards, according to leaks. It is also stated that the memory size of the future model may increase.

It was stated that NVIDIA had some problems for VRAMs in 2020, which we left behind. In the news, it was stated that there were problems in the production of the models due to the lack of enough GDDR6 modules. However, it is stated that there will be no problems for NVIDA GeForce RTX 3080 Super and RTX 3070 Super by 2021.

Standing out with its high performance and high price, the RTX 30 family is the most powerful graphics card series NVIDIA has ever developed.



