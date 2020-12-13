Good news for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

Introducing the RTX 30 series graphics cards on September 1, NVIDIA recently introduced the RTX 3060 Ti graphics card to users in early December. It is estimated that NVIDIA is preparing to issue many cards for the RTX 30 series. As is known, the RTX 20 series continued with the GTX 16 series instead of the RTX 2050. However, according to the leaks that have emerged, glad news came for those who expect NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050.

Benchmark performance of the mobile RTX 3070 has also appeared recently.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 displayed on HP list

NVIDIA is expected to release many RTX 30 series graphics cards. Upon the leak of HP’s OEM video card driver update list, information has emerged regarding the new graphics cards. While the RTX 3080 Ti card with the NVIDIA_DEV.2205 ID is expected to be released in January, the card is expected to have 20 GB GDDR6X VRAM.

In addition to the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, mobile and Max-Q versions of the RTX 3060 did not go unnoticed. Two of the NVIDIA GA106 model numbers led to the expectation of two versions, 12 GB and 6 GB on the RTX 3060 side. Another detail that catches our eye in the above list is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050. If we drop the RTX 3060 Ti with $ 400, a pricing of under $ 300 is expected for the RTX 3050.

In addition to all this, there is a possibility that the RTX 3070 Ti model with 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM may be released. In the future, RTX 30 SUPER series graphics cards are expected to come, as we expect from NVIDIA.



