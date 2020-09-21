Good news for mini-LED iPad and MacBook production

It has been claimed that there has been a development that makes those who count the days smile for iPad and MacBook models with mini-LED screens. Known for his analysis on Apple, Ming-Chi Kuo announced Apple’s new strategy for this issue.

Following the increasing competition in the mini-LED industry, the US technology giant will do its best to ensure that this screen is adopted by its users and will try to accelerate this process. What profit will this move bring?

When will iPad and MacBook models with mini-LED displays arrive?

It was previously said that Epistar would meet Apple’s need in this sector, but Sanan Optoelectronics’ speed in producing this screen made Apple change its decision. From now on, we will witness the projects of Apple and Sanan Optoelectronics.

Increasing competition in the mini-LED market will benefit both Apple and users. Because the cost of producing such a screen will fall from $ 85 to $ 45. This will be reflected in the prices.

Kuo believes these products will be available in 2021. According to the famous analyst, 30 to 40 percent of the iPad models planned to be sold next year will be tablets accompanied by LED screens that are smaller in size. Kuo thinks that this rate will be between 20 percent and 30 percent for MacBook models.

According to the calculations made, Sanan Optoelectronics’ market share to be obtained from Apple will be between 20 percent and 30 percent in 2021. It is said that this rate will range from 45 percent to 55 percent in 2022.

We will see mini-LED screens first on iPad Pro tablets. These screens will later be introduced to new MacBook products. The popularity of this sector in China causes Apple to rush.

