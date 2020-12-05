Good news for iPhone 11 screen problem!

Some iPhone 11 users contacted Apple because of problems with the screen. The company announced that users will find solutions to their problems by creating an iPhone 11 screen replacement program.

Apple creates iPhone 11 screen replacement program

Detecting that the touch feature of some screens does not work due to a problem in the screen mod production, Apple started working on this issue. According to the information on the website, iPhone 11 models produced between November 2019 and May 2020 have touch problems on their screens.

Underlining that there are no problems with other iPhone models, the company created a page for users to check whether they are included in the screen replacement program. Apple has announced that devices with screen cracks may incur additional costs to fix this problem.

Stating that there may be a limit on repair according to the country of purchase of the devices, Apple underlined that the standard warranty coverage will not be extended. It was also stated that users who paid for the screen repair due to the problem will be refunded.

It is not yet known whether there are any restrictions regarding the exchange program in our country. You can check whether your device is included in the exchange program by clicking here.



