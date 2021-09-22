Good news for Harry Potter fans: Expected news from Fantastic Beasts 3!

Fantastic Beasts 3: The Secrets of Dumbledore is official and Warner Bros. announced by The movie is coming next year.

Fantastic Beasts 3 has been awaited for a long time. The Fantastic Beasts series, set in the Harry Potter universe, tells about previous events. Fans were especially curious about what Dumbledore went through in his youth, and Fantastic Beasts 3 will shed light on this.

Fantastic Beasts 3 release date pushed back

Fantastic Beasts 3 was normally expected to hit theaters in 2021. However, the corona virus epidemic disrupted the shooting of the film. The need for more time from the screenwriters created a long gap between the previous films.

Due to the epidemic, the movie was postponed to July 15, 2022, but due to the officialization of the movie, the release date of the movie was moved to April 15, 2022.

The official synopsis of the movie is as follows:

Spoiler Alert!

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is taking action to take control of the wizarding world. Realizing he can’t stop her alone, Albus enlists help from Magic zoologist Newt Scamander, witches, and our brave Muggle baker.

Fantastic Beasts 3 hits theaters on April 15, 2022.