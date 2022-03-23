Good News for Dogecoin and These 13 Altcoins: Entering the New Stock Market!

India-based cryptocurrency exchange Life Clips has announced that it will add Dogecoin and 13 more altcoin projects. Among the coins/tokens to be listed are well-known projects such as Solana, Polygon and Fantom. Here is the list and details…

Dogecoin and 13 altcoins added to Life Clips list

Belfrics Group, one of India’s first adopters of blockchain and cryptocurrency, has added 14 new cryptocurrencies to its exchange as a result of increasing demand from its customers. Here are the new altcoins added to the list:

bitshiba

chainlink

permanent

dogecoin

DYDX

Phantom

OMG Network

OX

Pax Gold

polygon

wither

Unicoin

USD Coins

Wrapped Bitcoin

Praveen Kumar, Founder and CEO of Belfrics Group, shares that the list has been expanded at the request of users:

The decision to add these 14 new cryptocurrencies came after increased demand from our existing customers. This is also part of our larger strategy to open 200+ physical centers across India. Our focus is to cover India’s tier 2 and 3 markets, which will allow us to reach a wide range of clients who want to trade in multiple cryptocurrencies.

Solana and DOGE price analysis

Let’s end with the price analysis of SOL and DOGE added to the Life Clips list. Altcoin Sherpa, whose analysis we share as Somanews, talked about a technical formation that can reach Dogecoin to $ 0.05 in its current posts.

If analyst expectations come true, DOGE will collapse another 54% before finding support and potentially starting another bull run. As for Solana, Altcoin Sherpa says it’s still undecided on SOL. A recent jolt to the downside is a possible scenario, but the $80 range could act as a solid accumulation range.

Finally, looking at Bitcoin, the analyst says he expects BTC to break $34,000 or $46,000 to confirm a new bull run while continuing to trade in a compressed pattern to confirm the downtrend:

I don’t do anything until $34 or $46k breaks down. Here comes the big compression, the big movement.