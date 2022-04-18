“Good Mourning”: everything we know about the movie Machine Gun Kelly starring Pete Davidson and Megan Fox

Wake up and bake! Machine Gun Kelly officially adds a feature film director to his resume — and he takes his friends with him.

The 31-year-old Mainstream Sellout artist announced the debut of his stoner comedy Good Mourning, which he wrote, directed and starred with Mod Sun, via an Instagram post on Thursday, April 14.

“Good mourning is coming to cinemas soon!! put 🍿 if you want us to shoot the trailer…,” Kelly wrote in the caption before announcing in his Instagram story that the trailer will be released on Wednesday, April 20.

The Beyond The Lights actor, whose real name is Colson Baker, hired best friend Pete Davidson, 28, and fiancee Megan Fox, 35, to also star in the film.

“Good Mourning is a comedy with the participation of all these talented people and my six cubes,” the Jennifer’s Body actress wrote in her own Instagram story on Thursday, April 14.

The couple had been hot and tense for two years when the “Bad Things” singer proposed to Fox in January.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, for his part, has been friends with the pop-punk singer for many years. During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show in March, Kelly revealed that Davidson will be by his side when he marries Fox.

“I think Pete will definitely be standing there with me,” the “Bloody Valentine” singer said at the time. “In any case, we should just turn on the microphone for comments.”

35-year-old Sun is also an old friend of Kelly, and “Good Mourning” became the duo’s second directorial partnership. They previously worked together on Downfall High, a teen musical film based on Kelly’s fifth studio album Tickets to My Downfall, which premiered in January 2021 on Facebook Watch.

“Good Mourning” is produced by Cedar Park Studios and distributed by Open Road Films, which recently made statements in support of the film’s debut:

“We look forward to presenting this wild comedy to audiences in cinemas and at home on demand. This film is a reminder of how fun it is to shoot and watch movies,” Tom Ortenberg, CEO of Open Road Films, said on Thursday, April 14. jaws on the floor.”

Chris Long, co—founder of Cedar Park Studios, added to the statement: “Our goal at Cedar Park Studios is to provide opportunities for fresh, creative voices in the industry, and we are very excited to work with aspiring filmmakers Colson. and Mod. Bold in their approach, they have assembled a troupe of the best talents to join them on this fun trip. We are thrilled to be a part of their film debut.”

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about Good Mourning:

Who plays the main role in it?

Kelly took on the role of the film’s main character, London Ransom. Ransom is described as a movie star whose life spirals when his girlfriend breaks up with him over texting on the most important day of his career.

Who are the minor characters?

In addition to Sun and cameos by Fox and Davidson, the film also features Becky Gee, Whitney Cummings, Dove Cameron, Jenna Boyd, Boo Johnson, Zach Villa and GaTa.

What is it about?

“Good Mourning” is described as a comedy that tells about movie star Landon Random on the worst day of his life.

“Landon’s day, consisting of chaotic roommates and wildly unpredictable twists, continues to go downhill,” the plot description says. “In the end, he is forced to choose between pursuing his only true love and a fateful starring role in a big movie.”

When is the premiere of the film?

The premiere of Good Mourning for cinemas and on demand will take place exactly one month after the release of the trailer on May 20.

When will the trailer be released?

The trailer will premiere on April 20.