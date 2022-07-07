“Good Morning America” Meteorologist Rob Marciano’s wife Erin secretly filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage

Secret breakup.​​ Good Morning America, the wife of meteorologist Rob Marciano, Erin Marciano, has filed for divorce from the TV presenter after 11 years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

Celebrity Breakups of 2022: The stars who broke up this year

According to legal documents obtained by us, the real estate agent filed for divorce in June 2021 in the Supreme Court of Westchester, New York. On May 10, a decision was made to hold a trial.

Marciano, who have a 10-year-old daughter Madeleine and a 4-year-old son Mason, got married in November 2010 and seem to remain devoted parents of their children despite their breakup.

The star couples who divorced the longest

In April, the 54-year-old GMA star and Compass realtor took their children on a trip to Disney World. Rob shared several photos of their family vacation via Instagram, including two photos of a family of four, as well as cute selfies and videos of Madeleine with her hands up while riding the Thunder Mountain roller coaster with her father. However, he also seemed to hint at possible problems in paradise.

“Spring break @waltdisneyworld — despite the chaos, the children really needed a quality pastime — their joy, as we say, is #magical,” the meteorologist signed the carousel on Instagram.

Fleeing to Disney may have given Rob a big break from his daily routine. Fans became concerned in May when they noticed that the weather forecaster had disappeared on GMA Weekend, prompting viewers to believe that he was on a break. In June, fellow meteorologist Sam Champion replaced Ginger Zee during an episode of GMA, a role usually played by Rob.

Later that month, on June 24, an ABC journalist reported that he had tested positive for COVID-19 during his birthday weekend—his second bout with the virus.

“Happy birthday weekend to me!” Rob captioned an Instagram photo with two positive tests for COVID.

“#COVID #Round2 — yes, I’m fishing, lol,” he added, noting that next year cannot come soon enough. “#2023, please.”

Former famous couples who are unhappy with co-parenting

After almost two weeks, the Connecticut native seems to be on the mend. On Thursday, July 7, he shared several photos of his children on the beach in his Instagram story.

For her part, Erin posted a photo of Madeleine and Mason heading to camp on June 27. “They’re going to the camp! My little guy wasn’t sure until we pulled up. Then it was BYE MOM!! 😘,” she wrote next to the image.

Despite filing for divorce on June 18, 2021, two days later Erin wished her husband a happy Father’s Day via Instagram.

We have reached out to Rob and Erin’s teams for comments.