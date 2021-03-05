Good Girls: check out the first images of the 4th season

In a new preview released recently, the cast of Good Girls revealed a little bit about what the audience can expect from the next episodes of the series aired by NBC.

The production, which stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman, returns next Sunday (7) with its 4th season. Last year, work had to be stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now the characters are ready to show the public what has not been left behind.

It is worth remembering that Dean (played by Matthew Lillard) is now part of Beth’s criminal company (Christina Hendricks), which his interpreter reveals to be something quite interesting in narrative terms.

“Because in the past, Beth tried to hide all his criminal activities,” explains the actress during the video. “But now he knows everything,” she adds.

Check out the full preview:

Initially, the third year of Good Girls would have sixteen episodes. However, with the filming stopped due to restrictive measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the audience saw only eleven.

Thus, there were some revelations to be brought to viewers, which leaves the possibility of major twists and turns throughout the 4th season. About this, the cast provokes: we will have many cliffhangers (hooks) in the next episodes.

Retta, interpreter of the Ruby character, still points out that there are some difficulties to be solved by the characters. Apparently, the new season will add tensions to the business of the three friends with Dean’s discoveries and family conflicts at home.

That way, we can only wait for the debut! New episodes of Good Girls will be released every Sunday by NBC.

The series returns on March 7. Don’t miss out!