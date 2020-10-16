Good-Feel is working on a new game for 2021

The responsible study confirms, in the voice of its president, that next year they will publish their new project after several Yoshi and Kirby.

Good-Feel will publish its new video game exclusively for Nintendo Switch in 2021. The latest issue of Famitsu magazine anticipates, in a column written by its president, Etsunobu Ebisu, that his new project is on the right track and will be focused on action, with a Japanese theme, but with a design that can also attract international audiences. .

Although it does not yet have a specific name, said issue of the Japanese magazine includes the image that we see in the news, a draft or storyboard with conceptual images of what will be a reality in a few months on the hybrid platform, where they will continue to work exclusively as up to now, with a second party relationship, since they remain independent.

After works like Wario Land: Shake It (2008, Wii), Kirby’s Epic Yarn (2010, Wii), Yoshi’s Woolly World (2015, Wii U), and Yoshi’s Crafted World (2019, Nintendo Switch), they will apparently drop licensing. Nintendo’s own to work on something entirely original.

Good-Feel expands for its 15th anniversary: ​​new offices in Osaka

It should be said, although not necessarily an indication of what is to come, that Ebisu was a part of Konami in the past and worked on numerous Goemon installments. This October marks the 15th anniversary of the studio and, according to VGC, it is growing progressively. In fact, they just opened their new offices in Osaka.

In the absence of knowing what the role of Nintendo is in the new Good-Feel video game, this small Japanese studio gradually becomes a team with more resources and creative capacity, always focused on innovation and visual originality, from use from wool to play dough or paper.

The future of Nintendo Switch now passes through Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm on November 20, one of the company’s biggest releases in 2020, as well as new third-party projects like Monster Hunter Rise on March 26.



