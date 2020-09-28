Good explanation for Avatar 2! Shootings completed

A good news came from the sequel of Avatar, which entered the market in 2009 and had a great impact. Director James Cameron announced that the shooting of Avatar 2 movie, which was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been completed. In addition, the director stated that the shooting of his third movie was 95 percent complete.

Avatar 2 movie shooting completed

The sequel of Avatar, which received incredibly positive reactions when it was released in 3D in 2009, began shooting in New Zealand last year. However, due to the environment created by the pandemic, the shooting was stopped and postponed to a later date. In this space, Cameron and his team worked on the visual effects of the film. After the permission for the production to continue in May, the filming continued where it left off.

Referring to the film at a video conference with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cameron shared that Avatar 2 was completed and the shooting of the third movie was 95 percent finished, according to Cnet’s report. Pointing out that the pandemic undermined the process, the master director said, “Covid hit everyone like us. We lost 4.5 months of production. We postponed the movie to be released in December 2022. We had already announced this. However, that doesn’t mean we have an extra year to make the movie complete. Because the day we delivered Avatar 2, we started working on Avatar 3. We are now shooting in New Zealand. We have 10 percent left to go. We completed the second movie and 95 percent of the third movie is ready. ” used the expressions.

Avatar 2 will feature names such as Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi and Sigourney Weaver from the first movie. In addition, Vin Diesel and Kate Winslett will also be cast in the sequel. If there is no delay, it is planned to be released on December 16, 2022. The third film is expected to take its place on the big screen in 2024 by advancing one year.



