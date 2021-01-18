Good deal Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi’s powerful mid-range, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, is currently displayed at a lower price at Cdiscount. An opportunity not to be missed!

Xiaomi, equal value for money of madness. It has now become obvious after all the successes garnered by the manufacturer over the years, which now directly titillates the iconic giant Apple. So if you are looking for a solid device on the cheap, you should go for the Redmi Note, the latest batch of which is currently available at extremely advantageous prices. You can buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 for less than 150 euros, while its upgraded Redmi Note 9 Pro version is also entitled to a small price, which you can grab at cdiscount!

Indeed, this smartphone, normally marketed at the base price of 279 euros, can be purchased on the reseller’s site at the price of 199.99 euros (noted on 01/18 at 5:12 p.m., subject to change). A price that you can further reduce by using a cashback at Cdiscount, where a payment option is also offered in 4 installments. And the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is entitled to a solid spec sheet for this price: 6.67-inch FHD + display, 5020mAh battery, 720G Snapdragon SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB memory, 64+ quad rear sensor. 8 + 5 + 2 Mpx … A tour de force!