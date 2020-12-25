Good deal Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro: -28% discount

Need a sturdy and cheap smartphone for next year? Then you will love this offer from Rakuten where the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is displayed in promo.

When we talk about Xiaomi, we could easily ask the question “which Xiaomi?”. The one who is developing several foldable smartphones to compete with the giant Samsung in 2021? The manufacturer who always has a Xiaomi Mi 10T flagship killer up his sleeve – currently on sale – to offer for lovers of low prices? Or the king of the mid-range? If it is the latter that you mention, because you are looking for an ultra-affordable phone, then you have only one offer to take into account, it is the one that today lowers the price of the Redmi Note. 8 Pro at Rakuten!

Indeed, this smartphone is accessible with a discount of -28% on the reseller’s site, which will allow you to buy it at 179 euros (noted on 12/25 at 8:22 p.m., subject to change). A great opportunity completed by the possibility of dividing your payment into 4 or 5 monthly installments at Rakuten, where promo codes are also available. And the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is a tough enough smartphone to be able to play it without problems, benefiting in particular from the SoC Helio G90T, 6 GB of RAM and a very enduring battery of 4500 mAh. The chance not to see his account severely amputated by offering you a new jewel!



