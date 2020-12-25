Good Deal Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: 37% Off

For once, it’s not a smartphone designed by Samsung that benefits from a big reduction, but a connected watch. The Galaxy Watch 3 is now down 37%.

With a rigor that commands respect, Samsung has established itself as the leader in the telephone for nearly ten years. Lately, the Korean manufacturer even allowed itself a little mockery by making fun of its long-standing competitor, Apple. But to thrive, Samsung doesn’t just have to offer smartphones. The Korean multinational is focusing on other connected products. This is particularly the case for connected watches and, with the release of the Galaxy Note 20, in August 2020, the giant unveiled its Galaxy Watch 3. A model which now benefits from a large reduction of 37%, below .

At the time of writing, on December 25 at 6 p.m., Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 is benefiting from a 37% drop, dropping its price from 459 euros to 285.99 euros. Not to mention that promotional codes are available at this address as well as a refund offer up to 70 euros right here (until January 6, 2021). The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a premium connected watch with a sporty look offering a heart rate monitor or even water resistance up to 50 meters for swimmers. The latter can be linked to an iOS or Android smartphone, such as the Galaxy S20 + currently in reduction.



