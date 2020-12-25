Good deal Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Today is a superb opportunity offered to you at FNAC, where you will be able to save several hundred euros on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra!

We saw this year that manufacturers had not yet reached their performance limits for smartphones. You only have to take a look at the productions of Samsung alone to be again amazed at the know-how of the tech giants. It has thus not only brought into the world a new iteration of its foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 – accessible with a very nice discount -, but also launched two machines among its flagships. And they are both on sale, whether it’s the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, displayed at -38%, or the Galaxy 20 Ultra, the price of which is plummeting at FNAC!

Indeed, while it is normally marketed at a price of 1359 euros, this high-end powerhouse is displayed on the site of the French bookseller at the price of 869 euros (noted on 25/12 at 8:59 p.m., subject to change). A saving of almost 500 euros, which can be further improved by using a cashback at FNAC, where you can also pay in 3 or 4 installments. And to understand how amazing the Galaxy S20 Ultra is, you have to look at its spec sheet: 6.9-inch AMOLED display, 5000mAh battery, Exynos 990 SoC, 12GB RAM, 128 memory. Go, quadruple rear sensor 108 + 12 + 48 Mpx + ToF … The sharpest, everywhere!



