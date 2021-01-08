Good deal Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy Note 20, is entitled to a very large reduction today from the FNAC. An offer not to be missed!

It would be one of the exciting events of this month of June 2021: the presentation of the new Galaxy S21. Smartphones eagerly awaited, especially since they are scheduled very early this year, and which should arrive with notable innovations, such as the S Pen. The latter, which was then only compatible with the Galaxy Note, will indeed be able to be used with the Galaxy S21. One more clue showing the upcoming end of the Note series. If you are a lover of this series, you will have to take refuge in the previous models, especially since they are entitled, like today the Galaxy Note 20 at the FNAC, to very nice discounts!

The Samsung flagship will indeed come back to you at a very low price at the French bookseller. While it is normally marketed at a price of 959 euros, you will be able to buy it here at 619 euros (noted on 08/01 at 3:59 p.m., subject to change). A saving of 340 euros that you can further improve by using a cashback at FNAC, where you can also pay in 3 or 4 installments. Suffice to say that the opportunity is great for this Galaxy Note 20 with the technical sheet of fire: 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, 4300 mAh battery, Exynos 990 SoC, 8 GB RAM … Sturdy!