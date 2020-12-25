Good deal iPhone 11: 170 euros discount

Notice to Apple fans! It is now possible to acquire the iPhone 11 with a very nice discount directly from Rakuten.

Apple can smile. The Cupertino company, which, despite its enormous diversification over the years – leading in particular to the development of an autonomous car – has remained very involved in the smartphone sector, could see its new generation of iPhone 12 explode all records. A rocket that we could feel taking off in 2020, with in particular the very good sales figures of the iPhone 11, the most purchased phone in the world in the first half of 2020. A quality device that is as popular as it is subject to attractive discounts , like today at Rakuten where its price has been greatly reduced!

Indeed, this smartphone is currently available with a very nice discount of -21% on the reseller’s site, which increases its price from 809 to 640 euros (observed on 25/11 at 19:47, subject to change). A reduction of almost 170 euros which can be combined with a payment option in 4 or 10 times at Rakuten, where promo codes are also posted. And the iPhone 11 has everything an Apple fan needs, from the brand-specific design, to the power delivered by the A13 Bionic chip, all in a very balanced 6.1-inch form factor. A gift to be given after the Christmas tree!



