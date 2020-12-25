Good deal Apple Watch Series 6: viewing with good price

Today, you have the opportunity to treat yourself to the very best connected watch on the market at an exceptional price, an offer to seize at Rakuten!

Apple, what is it? For a decade, the Californian manufacturer, at the base of the smartphone, always pushes innovations further. We have seen it popularize Airpods connected headphones – with Airpods 3 soon on the market – while we recently learned of the development of an autonomous car on the side of the Cupertino fimre! But if a novelty has particularly marked some, especially athletes, it is the connected watch Apple Watch. And if you’re one of those who had your eye on its latest version, the Apple Watch Series 6, then you’ll love this Rakuten deal that makes it available at a reduced price!

Indeed, this powerful connected watch is currently displayed with a discount of -15%, which will allow you to put it on your wrist for 379.99 euros (noted on 25/12 at 9:10 p.m., subject to change). An offer all the more interesting that you can also pay in 4 or 5 times at Rakuten, where there is also the possibility of entering promo codes. And the Apple Watch Series 6 has not only been entitled to upgrades from Apple, but it also includes features never seen on a watch, such as its sensor for measuring oxygen saturation in the blood. Difficult to find better!



