Manchester United intends to fight Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United for Benfica striker Gonzalo Ramos in the January transfer window.

This is reported by the Portuguese edition of Record, claiming that he heads the shortlist of Eric ten Haga players.

United’s attack is weak, the coach publicly admitted that the team needs a new striker in winter.

The Red Devils currently have only Anthony Martial as a natural central striker and the Frenchman has endured a difficult campaign so far.

Yesterday was only his third Premier League start against Nottingham Forest, and although he played well and scored, relying on him for the rest of the season is a risky proposition.

Ramos has been in fantastic form for Benfica this season, organically replacing Darwin Nunez, who moved to Liverpool in the summer.

The Portuguese national team star has already scored 15 goals for the league leaders and impressed with his versatile game.

At the age of just 21, Ramos represented a fantastic long-term solution to United’s problems.

Ten Hag’s team had zero goal difference on the eve of the match against Nottingham Forest, and it is clear that a flawless finish could even double United’s 3-0 victory.

Whether United will be able to afford the transfer of a player so important to Benfica’s success this season remains to be seen.

Financially, the Red Devils seem unable to compete with their rivals for permanent contracts and are instead hoping to explore loan opportunities.

Summer will be a more likely time to conclude a deal between Ramos and United, although due to interest from state-backed clubs, there are fears that such a time will be too late.