Gong Myung will turn into a prince for Hong Chun Gi

South Korean media reported that singer and actor Kim Dong Hyun, known by his stage name as Gong Myung, former member of the K-Pop group Surprise, confirmed his participation in the historical drama Hong Chun Gi.

On December 15, the Saram Ent agency that represents Gong Myung confirmed that the 26-year-old actor accepted the offer made in October by the Hong Chun Gi producers to play the character of Prince Ahn Pyeong.

Hong Chun Gi is a romantic historical fantasy drama, based on the novel of the same name by Jung Eun Gwol, revolves around the life of the only known real painter of the Joseon era who is rarely talked about, the novel mixes the biographical with a little imagination.

Gong Myung will take on the role of royal prince Ahn Phyong, who enjoys art and seeks true beauty. Although he is a prince who may appear to have a free soul and many romantic qualities, he is lonely on the inside.

Recently also the agency representing actor Ahn Hyo Seop confirmed that he will play the other male lead character, a blind but very capable astronomer named Ha Ram.

Soon after, it was revealed that representatives for actress Kim Yoo Jung also confirmed that he will play painter Hong Chun Gi, while performer Kwak Si Yang will play the cruel Prince Soo Yang.

The synopsis of the story begins by asking, Can the man of your dreams fall from the sky so easily? Hong Chun Gi is the only female painter in Joseon to enter the palace and meet two men, Ha Ram a blind but very capable astronomer and the enthusiast of the arts Grand Prince Ahn Pyeong, third son of King Sejong.



