Gollum Daedalic Can be a Tramp in LOTR Games

The numerous delays of “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum” and the lack of a real gameplay shown do not bode well for him. Its development has seemed daunting since its initial announcement, but while its latest delay is another opportunity to fix current issues, it’s still unfortunate. However, despite the fact that “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum” has attracted criticism, which is fair to what has been shown so far, some critics simply predicted that it would be a disappointing game due to fans playing for scammers. a creature once known as Smeagol.

After the powerful fantasy-hile of the Monolith series about Middle-earth, consisting of two parts, Gollum Daedalic asks fans to moderate their expectations when it comes to action. The game will be mostly based on stealth and exploration, with unique dialogue options in the mini-game of internal conflict that seem to affect the player’s circumstances. Perhaps not all of these features are fun, but BlueTwelve and Annapurna’s Stray prove that focusing on exploring the atmosphere can be all that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum needs to succeed.

Stray’s ecological narrative and atmosphere are its key features.

Stray has received positive reviews from fans for the delightfully authentic iteration of the cat in the gameplay. This included moments when the cat suddenly disobeyed the player’s controls when a harness was put on it, and also dizzyingly inverted the controls when a paper bag was on the cat’s head. Players could then scratch carpets and doors, meow on command, and knock objects off ledges at will. But while it’s an interactive feature that initially attracts players, Stray presents complex topics in an animated environment full of exploration.

Once players arrive in the slums, there are plenty of NPC robots to interact with and additional quests to start with, and there’s a lot of creative interior navigation and vertical traversal in the environment. Slums, Antvillage and Midtown are diverse and dynamic in terms of where players can go and what items they can find. Each new area presents its own obstacles to traverse, which turn players into fun passageways that they then recognize and return to later. Stray’s platforming resorts to simple buttons instead of allowing players to jump freely. However, exploring the game is more interesting in terms of figuring out where to go rather than how the platformer is achieved. So Stray could be the perfect design formula for a game like The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which looks easy in terms of interactivity.

Gollum from Daedalic should not match other LOTR games

Daedalic’s Gollum may not be the kind of power fantasy players expect from other Lord of the Rings games, but if it can somehow create the same atmosphere as the Tramp, maybe it’s not necessary. Much of the actual gameplay shared shows Gollum either scrambling over a shale surface, crawling over a ledge, or crawling and trying to avoid potential enemies. Stray is also not an action game, but instead offers sequences dedicated to certain gameplay mechanics.

In one part of Stray there is an action in which the player can finally fight back with the help of ultraviolet light, while the sequence in the third act focuses mainly on stealth. It is in this variety that Stray feels fresh and never superfluous. “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum” should similarly diversify its gameplay, where some moments focus on exploration and some on stealth.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum dialogue options can determine what choices players make and what incidents they encounter, making the gameplay more relevant to how fans want to play, but scripted events should still allow players to breathe and enjoy the environment. The places of Middle-Earth will be interesting to explore, especially if they have a memorable iconography embedded in them, and “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum” should make these moments interesting to pass and move.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.