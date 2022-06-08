Golfer Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims got married in Turks and Caicos: ’The best day of my life’

Newlyweds! Brooks Koepka married his longtime sweetheart Jena Sims in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The chronology of the relationship between golfer Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims

“The best. Day. From. My. Life,” the couple signed a joint Instagram post with photos from the ceremony on Tuesday, June 7.

While the golfer was dressed in a light gray suit, Sims stunned in a shiny white dress with long sleeves in nude color. Ludacris performed at the reception, judging by the footage of the wedding on social networks.

The 32-year-old Cap met 33-year-old Sims at Masters 2015.

“It’s so unusual because I’m from Georgia, so it’s perfect,” the former Golf’s Digest pageant queen told 2019. “We were on hole 7, which I don’t even remember, but he’s like this:”Oh, I remember what you were wearing, where we were standing, everything.” …At that moment we were just friends.”

The news that their relationship was no longer just platonic broke when Koepka won the US Open in 2017, and Sims was mistakenly identified as the athlete’s ex-girlfriend Becky Edwards.

“My phone caught fire,” Sims told golf magazine. “It was half like, ‘Congratulations to Brooks!’ and the other half was, ‘Did you hear what happened?’ And I’ve heard that, of course. It was immediate. I thought: it’s all right, life goes on. We’re fine. It was an honest mistake.”

The founder of Pageant of Hope went on to talk about how “so much fun” it is to travel with Koepka.

“I’m very lucky that my real job isn’t 9 to 5, so it really gives me the flexibility to go out and watch Brooks. I love being able to support Brooks and watch him because he’s so talented,” she continued. “He’s so much fun to watch. He keeps telling me, “It must be so boring to walk in a crowd and watch me play.” And I’m like, “No way.” I really like it. I grew up around golf; my dad is a big golfer. So I really like watching him and being around him. Everyone is so cute.”

Koepka asked the question in Jupiter, Florida, in April 2021. “Forever is no joke,” Sims wrote on Instagram at the time, adding in Stories that she was “surprised” because she “knew it was going to happen, but not on this one. the day is right at this moment.”