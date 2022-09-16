Golf World Reacts to Phil Mickelson, PGA Tour News

Earlier this week, Phil Mickelson hit the headlines with a comment about the PGA Tour.

The six-time major champion said he was thinking about removing his name from a lawsuit against his former employer. LIV Golf joined the lawsuit late last month, which may prompt Mickelson to drop his name from the lawsuit.

“I haven’t done anything yet, but now that LIV is involved, I don’t have to be a part of it,” Mickelson said after playing Thursday at the LIV professional golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. “I am currently still [involved in the trial]. I don’t really know what I’m going to do. The only reason I’m staying in it is for damages, which I don’t really want or need anything for. ”

Most fans flocked to Twitter with jokes about his decision.

“I’m thinking of eliminating cookies from my diet,” one fan said.

“He misspelled, ‘Please don’t hate me,'” another fan said.

Should Mickelson drop the lawsuit?