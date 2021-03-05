Goldman Sachs Releases Bitcoin Survey

Goldman Sachs Equity Markets Manager Max Milton published the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency survey of the company’s own customers. In the survey of 280 Goldman Sachs customers, the result for Bitcoin was bullish.

Goldman Sachs is preparing to reopen the trading desk for Bitcoin, which it established in 2018 and later closed, in March. In addition, the finance giant employs a special team that focuses on digital asset research.

Almost half entered the market

This team conducted a survey of 280 different Goldman Sachs customers. According to The Block’s report, 40% of the participants have already entered the crypto money market. 41% of them are trading in the spot market.

28% of the participants stated that the increase in the Bitcoin price in the last year was triggered by macroeconomic developments. 57% think that it would be more correct to explain this increase with the demand of institutional investors.

61% of customers expect the amount of digital assets in their basket to “increase” in the next 12-24 months.

Will the bitcoin price be $ 100,000?

54% of customers answering questions expect the Bitcoin price to be in the range of $ 40,000 to $ 100,000 over the next 12 months. Those who say the price will be higher than $ 100,000 after 12 months is 22%.

Speaking of the difficulties of cryptocurrency investment, 34% of the respondents pointed to regulations and bylaws, and 24% pointed to legal uncertainties.

The survey conducted may not reflect the general customer base of Goldman Sachs as it has a narrow pool in terms of the number of participants.