Goldman Sachs CEO: We Will Play A Role In Crypto Innovations

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon spoke about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology while evaluating the bank’s first quarter results. Solomon announced that Goldman Sachs will “play a role in innovations” in these areas.

Banking giant Goldman Sachs released its financial report for the first quarter of the year today. Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon met with investors and commented on the results.

Crypto money studies will continue

Goldman Sachs cannot directly purchase Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency due to current regulations in the USA. While customers are showing demand for cryptocurrencies, Goldman Sachs continues to search for alternatives to meet this demand.

During the conference, David Solomon said that they will “take a role” in innovations to be made in the fields of crypto money and blockchain, and announced that the relevant studies will continue.

Goldman Sachs, which announced a net income of $ 17.7 billion for the first quarter, doubled its revenue compared to the first quarter of 2020. The quarterly net earnings were announced as $ 6.84 billion.