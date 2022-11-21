Goldie Lookin Chain presented the anthem of the World Cup “Football Football Football”

Rappers from Newport called this song “the unofficial anthem of ALL football.”

Goldie Lookin Chain has released the football anthem of the World Cup in Wales called “Football Football Football”.

A patriotic track from a comedy hip-hop group from Newport precedes the first match of the group stage of Wales with the USA today (November 21), Wales is participating in the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

The humming of the earworms simply repeats the words: “football, football, football, football. Football, soccer, soccer goal”.

Last year, Goldie Lookin Chain shared “WELLEND,” their parody of sea shanties, making fun of some of Paul Weller’s fans.

Elsewhere, various musicians have spoken about refusing to perform at the World Cup, which began last night (November 20) in the Qatari capital Doha and will last until December 18.

Dua Lipa recently denied rumors that she would participate, calling on Qatar to fulfill the human rights promises it made when it won the right to host the tournament.

Rod Stewart also said he turned down almost £1 million for a World Cup performance, saying “it’s wrong,” while Robbie Williams responded to criticism for being invited to perform at the Qatar World Cup, saying it would be “hypocritical” for him. don’t go.

Meanwhile, Maluma, the performer of the 2022 FIFA World Cup anthem in Qatar, was today accused of “whitewashing” the human rights situation in the host country.

Morgan Freeman was also criticized for the opening ceremony of the World Cup, and fans called the appearance of the Oscar-winning actor “disappointing.”