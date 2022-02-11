LumaFusion, An iPhone-exclusive Editor, Will Also Come To Android

LumaFusion, Samsung held the Samsung Unpacked last Wednesday (9), presenting several new features for the Galaxy line. One of these announcements is confirmation that LumaFusion, a multi-track video editor hitherto exclusive to iOS, will come to Android devices. The app is considered one of the best video editors for mobile devices, but at first it will only be available on the Galaxy Store.

LumaTouch, developer of LumaFusion, has been working on an Android port for some time, including a beta announced in October 2021, but the publisher will have optimizations for the South Korean giant’s devices.

S Pen support and 4K recordings

The two companies have been cooperating to deliver superior video editor performance in the Galaxy ecosystem. Some of the benefits of the partnership include support for the new 4K recording functions of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and the new version of the S Pen, which works with a prediction algorithm to deliver ultra-low response latencies.

LumaFusion will also have versions for Chrome OS and other Android devices, but it still doesn’t have an official release date. The only confirmation so far is that it will arrive at Samsung’s app store in the first half of 2022.

The app will be compatible with devices running Android 11 and will support English (United States), French, Spanish, and eight more languages, but Portuguese is not on this list, at least for now.