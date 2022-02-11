GoldenEye 007: Rick Astley Declares His Love For The Game

GoldenEye 007: For younger audiences, the name Rick Astley might not bring back many memories. However, he was very successful in the 80’s and 90’s because of the song Never Gonna Give You Up (which became a meme and generated a movement called Rickrolling – that is, using this song at a specific moment when the person expected something different) , and declared to be in love with a Nintendo 64 classic: GoldenEye 007.

The information in question emerged in an interview published on the Metro website, which has already started touching the subject of games when asking him about the inclusion of the aforementioned classic in the soundtrack of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. When asked about his favorite title, the game starring James Bond gained prominence.

“My favorite was GoldenEye 007, the James Bond game for Nintendo 64. That game was phenomenal. Maybe it’s seen as primitive by today’s standards, but man, it was amazing to use the sniper rifle scope”, commented the star. .

Still in the same conversation, he revealed that he started to be more interested in games when he was about 25 years old due to Doom. The curious thing is that he did not have contact with the title at his home, but in the studio where he recorded his songs, as the place had Mac computers capable of running the game and had sound equipment that made the matches even better.

Old relationship with games

It is worth remembering that this is not Rick’s only relationship with the world of games. To this day, many people believe that Robo’s theme in Chrono Trigger was inspired by Never Gonna Give You Up, something that Yasunori Mitsuda, the main composer of the original SNES RPG, denied having happened. You can check out the two tracks below and draw your own conclusions.