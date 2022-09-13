GoldenEye 007, Pokemon Stadium and 7 more Nintendo 64 will appear on Switch Online

Nintendo has confirmed nine more Nintendo 64 games for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion, including some of the best games for the classic console. These Nintendo 64 games will be added to the Switch Online Expansion Pack lineup during 2022 and 2023.

In 2022, subscribers of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack can count on the addition of Pilotwings 64, Mario Party and Mario Party 2. In 2023, fans can count on the addition of other powerful attackers such as Excitebike 64, Mario Party 3, Pilotwings. 64, Pokemon Stadium and Pokemon Stadium 2. It has also been confirmed that The classic first-person shooter GoldenEye 007 will also appear in the Switch Online expansion pack, although it did not have a release window at the time of writing this article.

New games for Nintendo 64 will appear on Switch Online

1080 Snowboarding Excitebike 64 GoldenEye 007 Pilotwings 64 Mario Party Mario Party 2 Mario Party 3 Pokemon Stadium Pokemon Stadium 2