GoldenEye 007 is Recreated in The Far Cry 5 Map Editor

GoldenEye 007: Thanks to Far Cry 5’s robust map editor, more and more fans are discovering the pleasures of recreating great works there. We’ve already shown a nice tribute made to The Mandalorian series, but today’s news is even more impressive, as the Nintendo 64 game GoldenEye 007 has been completely remade within the Ubisoft game!

Player Krollywood has posted his impressive work on YouTube, the result of no less than two and a half years of effort! He managed to recreate all 18 main stages seen in the original cartridge released by Rare in 1997. Check it out:

In all, there were 1,400 hours of work, and attention to detail is evident. Anyone who played the original adventure will immediately recognize the stages and moments highlighted in the video!

What did you think of this tribute from GoldenEye 007 in Far Cry 5? Do you also like using this map editor? What is your favorite FPS? Comment below!