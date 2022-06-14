Golden State is trying to play baseball: The reaction of the NFS World – The Spun: what is trending in the sports world today

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned that former NFL receiver Golden Tate will transfer his talents to the baseball field.

According to a league statement, Tate is joining the West Coast League. A longtime NFL player is making his debut tonight.

“I am extremely grateful,” Tate said, “to the West Coast League and Lefty from Port Angeles for allowing me to join their league. As some may know, I’ve been called up to baseball twice. As a child, my first love was baseball, so I am very excited to be able to compete with some of the best young players in the league. I’m looking forward to having fun and learning more about baseball.”

The fans were delighted with the news.

“Former Notre Dame baseball player Golden Tate is returning to the diamond,” one fan said.

The Giants drafted him in the 50th round in 2010 from Notre Dame,” another fan noted.

“Interesting news about the former Seahawks receiver. Plans to spend the summer playing baseball in the West Coast League,” another fan said.

Will Tate succeed on the baseball field?