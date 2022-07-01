Golden Ring: how to stab in the back

There are many ways to deal a critical blow in Elden Ring, more than in any other FromSoftware game to date. Thanks to the hidden rack system, no doubt inspired by the Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice rack system, parrying is not the only way to hit an opponent for a retaliatory attack.

Security counters, jump attacks, and even soporific arrows have been added to the game as alternative ways to deliver a critical strike. Ultimately, a proven old—fashioned backstab is the easiest way to land a critical hit in the Elden Ring. Backstabbing is performed in much the same way as in the Dark Souls series, but there are some notable changes that make it easier for victims to break free.

Updated by Eric Petrovich on July 1, 2022: A modest stab in the back is one of the most iconic FromSoftware mechanics introduced in each of their games, starting with Demon’s Souls. However, Elden Ring Backstab is slightly different from other games, mainly due to PvP changes. Knowing how to stab in the back in Elden Ring is just as important as knowing what to avoid, as mechanics are much more useful in some combat situations than in others. For example, to build an Elden Ring with a hidden attack, it is best to start a fight with a stab in the back, while a melee player may be more lucky if he learns to take advantage of positioning. To maximize your backstabbing ability, Elden Ring gives players several talismans that improve critical hits in different ways.

How Elden Ring Backstab Works

A stab in the back in the Elden Ring is a type of critical strike. In Elden Ring, critical hits are not random, they can only be dealt under certain conditions. This is different from breaking an enemy’s posture, as it can be performed while he is still standing, although it does less damage than a critical hit on a stunned enemy. This can be difficult to pull off, especially against mobile opponents, and most players use a backstab to start a fight rather than as a mid-fight maneuver.

The damage inflicted by a backstab is determined by the critical characteristic of your weapon. Almost every weapon in the game has a critical score of 100, the base score for all weapons, but some of them deal particularly heavy damage when stabbed in the back. Daggers, rapiers, the executioner’s great axe, the great sword of the Oath Lord and the Misericord deal much more critical damage than their counterparts.

Tips for stabbing in the back

Builds that focus almost entirely on stabbing enemies in the back are a legitimate strategy in most FromSoftware titles, especially when it comes to PvP. However, in Elden Ring, players can escape the animation before the attack connects and a critical hit occurs. Whether this change is intentional or not, it reduces the overall force of the backstab, although it still works fine in PvE. Also, don’t try to stab large enemies in the back, as only player-sized enemies (such as other tarnished, undead, or even snake-men) are subject to this mechanic.

Talismans of Backstab and Critical Strike

There are several talismans that also enhance critical hits and backstabbing. The Dagger Talisman gives a fixed increase in critical damage by 17%, which is more than it seems on paper, considering how much higher the critical damage is than a normal strike.

There are also two Assassin’s dagger talismans that restore resources with every critical hit, including backstabbing. The azure dagger of the assassin restores FP, and the crimson dagger of the assassin restores HP. If you want to push this mechanic as far as possible in a backstab-oriented build, consider equipping each of these mascots as their effects stack.

How to perform a stab in the back

To perform a Stab in the back in the Elden Ring, you need to somehow fall behind the intended target, preferably without her knowledge. You can stab in the back at any time when you are behind the enemy, even in the middle of a fight, if you are positioned correctly. However, it is best to use the stealth system in the Elden Ring for backstabbing, as this is a very effective means to start a fight without being noticed. Once behind your target, press the light attack button for the hand holding your weapon — usually it will be the button on the right shoulder (or R1).

Your target doesn’t have to be that precise, but it’s important not to hold down the button when trying to stab you in the back, otherwise you’ll perform a light attack instead. Press the shoulder or the R1 button and release it quickly, and if your positioning is correct, you should trigger a weapon-based animation when your character hits the target. They will be knocked down for a second, which will often allow you to safely deliver a quick follow-up strike.

Elden Ring is already available for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S.