Golden Ring: how to change the appearance of a character

When people start their Elden Ring journey, they are given the freedom to customize their Tarnished appearance. There are various choices to choose from, so players may freely create their characters according to their imagination. Once the character is done, the Tarnished is now ready to explore Elden Ring.

Later on, if people suddenly wish to change their character’s looks after starting the game, then they shouldn’t worry about getting stuck with the same features. There’s a simple method that can help people change their Elden Ring character’s appearance.

Updated on July 23, 2022, by Nahda Nabiilah: Upon defeating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, Elden Ring players discovered the ability to be re-birthed by using a newly obtained Great Rune. In the game, Players can collect Great Runes from their respective Divine Towers after defeating a Shardbearer. Each Great Rune’s powers can only be activated after consuming a Rune Arc, which is found by exploring the Lands Between, but that’s not the case with Rennala’s Rune. Tarnished can use her Great Rune of the Unborn at any time to change appearance without the need to consume anything.

How To Change Character Appearance In Elden Ring

*Elden Ring players can change their character appearance by using the Clouded Mirror Stand at the Table of Lost Grace, or by using the Great Rune of the Unborn after defeating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon at Raya Lucaria Academy. Players can use this mirror and change their appearance as much as they want, so don’t worry about getting stuck with a certain look.

How To Reach Table Of Lost Grace

Table of Lost Grace or Roundtable Hold is a location in Elden Ring that can only be accessed by fast traveling after discovering it. To reach it, players need to fight Margit, the Fell Omen. Tarnished can simply enter the boss’s room and either kill him or be killed. Either way, once they sit down at any Site of Lost Grace, Melina will come and speak with them.

Melina is an NPC that plays the role of a maiden and helps players with their journey. She takes Runes and transforms them into strength so that the Tarnished can become stronger. While resting in a checkpoint after encountering Margit, Melina will appear and talk to players, then offer to take them to the Roundtable Hold.

How To Use The Clouded Mirror Stand

Upon arriving at the Table of Lost Grace, Tarnished will meet a lot of NPCs that can help them in their journey like Corhyn who sells Incantations that require Faith. There are many rooms and hallways that players can explore. But be careful not to jump into a big room that has a lot of bloodstains. There, Frenzy-Tongue, an NPC, will invade the Tarnished if they jump down.

Now, players need to find the Clouded Mirror Stand. The easy way to reach the room is by finding Diallos, a noble dressed as a knight with dark hair. To his left (players’ right) is the hallway that leads to the Clouded Mirror. Tarnished need to go right and keep walking forward until they enter a room that has a woman sitting on a bed. This woman is Fia, the Deathbed Companion.

The Clouded Mirror Stand is the first thing players will see upon entering the room. When they approach it, they can click on the Use Dressing Table option. This will take them to two other options; Apply Cosmetics and Leave. The first will take the Tarnished to character creation. There, players are allowed to change anything they want, even create the Joker in Elden Ring.

How To Use The Great Rune Of The Unborn

After defeating Rennala in Elden Ring, she can be found in her boss’s room at the Grand Library of Raya Lucaria embracing a yellow object, that’s the Great Rune of the Unborn. Unfortunately, It can’t be equipped or put in the inventory, so, if players wish to use it, then they must travel to the Academy and speak with Rennala.

*Here, the Queen of the Full Moon grants two options, being reborn anew by giving her a Larval Tear, or changing the Tarnished appearance. The latter can be accessed by picking the Cosmetics option after speaking with her. Here, players are taken to Creation Mode where it’s possible to change characters and create a new one. Unlike the respec option, Cosmetics can be done unlimited times for free.

How To Defeat Rennala Queen Of The Full Moon

The most important step is to defeat Rennala Queen of the Full Moon to access the ability of rebirth. Like most bosses in Elden Ring, Rennala has two phases; the first one is a bit tricky but easy, as Tarnished must search for the singing Scholar that’s throwing books, surrounded by a yellow ring. To make Rennala fall down from her yellow bubble, strike three singing Scholars, then hit the Queen until her HP is zero.

After triggering her second phase, she will teleport to another dimension alongside the players to continue the fight. To win this phase, be careful of Rennala’s summons as she can call upon multiple dangerous enemies to aid her, and most importantly, beware of her sorceries since some of them are deadly. Upon being able to evade all of that, keep hitting her until her health is gone.

Elden Ring is available now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X|S.