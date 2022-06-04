Golden Ring has become easier without even telling you about it

FromSoftware significantly simplified Elden Ring in update 1.04 by adding shadow nerfs not specified in the patch notes. The Lands Between is packed with challenging boss battles that collectively serve as the ultimate challenge for players. However, one of the most difficult categories of fights in the Elden Ring has been significantly changed and has become simpler: group fights.

Elden Ring, of course, is not the first Soulborne to include group boss fights in its gameplay. The battle of Ornstein and Smaug in Dark Souls is known for the complexity that the duo presents, as well as their overall design. Ornstein is fast and extremely aggressive, while Smaug is slower, more passive and more resilient than his colleague. This, in turn, allows players to try to single out one boss at a time to simplify the fight. However, group boss battles in Elden Ring, unfortunately, did not follow the Ornstein-Smoo formula. Many duos or trios fights consist of seemingly random bosses or clones fighting side by side, which usually leads to them being aggressive and difficult to single out. Consequently, group boss fights in Elden Ring can seem time-consuming and require a test of patience, as they force players to constantly try to separate them with movement and bait.

Despite the fact that this is not explicitly stated, update 1.04 for Elden Ring solved the problem of playing with group battles by introducing the Ornstein-Smoo formula from Dark Souls. In fact, some bosses of duets and triples now consist of one hyperaggressive participant and two passive participants. In turn, fights such as the Crucible Knight and Misbegotten Warrior duet now function as intended and are much easier to complete.

How Elden Ring Changed Group Boss Battles (and what exactly has changed)

YouTuber illusionary wall and data miner @king_bore_haha were able to detect two changes that were made to solve the problem with the Elden Ring group boss: direct AI modifications and new flags to increase team efficiency. Thanks to direct AI modifications, several bosses have become less aggressive when they are not the main attacker. With changes regarding team effectiveness, a limit has been imposed on the number of enemies who are allowed to be considered the main attacker. In essence, this means that in a fight with two bosses, such as a Crucible Knight and an Illegitimate Warrior, the Illegitimate Warrior will (at least initially) be the only main attacker performing the role of Ornstein. In contrast, the Crucible Knight will become a more passive secondary attacker, such as Smaug, until they begin to actively attack or are allocated. The video can be viewed below:

Now, while these upgrades will make a big difference in many Elden Ring boss group fights, they haven’t been applied to all characters. Only the Crystalians, Mad Pumpkin Heads, and Abductor Virgins received both of these changes. Additionally, the Erdtree and Crucible Knights avatars have received at least one of these changes. This means that the battle of the gargoyle duo and the infamous battle of the Bogkozhi duo remain as challenging as before. But given the limited number of enemies affected by the update, perhaps more Elden Ring bosses will get similar changes in the future if FromSoftware’s implementation of the Ornstein-Smoo formula appeals to fans.