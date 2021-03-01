Golden Globe: Chadwick Boseman wins player award.

Actor Chadwick Boseman was consecrated at the Golden Globe 2021 as best actor of the year in a drama film for his work on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the last performance of his career.

The feature was released by Netflix in November, three months after the actor’s death. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and has been treating the disease ever since, but he never spoke publicly about his condition. The news of his death, on August 28, shocked fans and left the entire artistic community in mourning. The actor was remembered by many colleagues as a loving, polite and professionally dedicated person.

In The Supreme Voice of the Blues, Chadwick Boseman plays trumpeter Levee, a newcomer to the band who is seen as a threat by Ma Rainey (role of Viola Davis). Directed by George C. Wolfe, the film is an adaptation of August Wilson’s play.

With the posthumous Golden Globe, Chadwick Boseman joins other artists who received awards after death, such as Heath Ledger (Batman – The Dark Knight) and Peter Finch (Intrigue Network). The win brings Boseman closer to the Oscar nomination 2021.