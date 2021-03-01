Golden Globe 2021: Chloé Zhao makes history

After almost 4 decades, a woman won the Best Direction award at the Golden Globes again. Chloé Zhao won in the category for her work in Nomadland and became the second director to receive the award. The first was Barbra Streisand by Yentl in 1984.

In addition to Zhao, this year they were also competing in the Emerald Fennell and Regina King category for Beautiful Vengeance and One Night in Miami …, respectively, being the first time that the category had more than one woman. David Fincher with Mank and Aaron Sorkin with The Chicago 7 completed the list.

Nomadland was also chosen for Best Drama Film, the main Golden Globe category. Zhao, who besides writing and directing, produced the feature, shared the award with Frances McDormand. The actress also starred in the film and became the second woman to be nominated for a Golden Globe for production and acting, and the first to win as a producer.

“I want to especially thank the nomads for sharing their stories with us,” said Zhao in his speech after winning the direction. “Compassion is the breaking down of all barriers between us – a heart-to-heart connection. Your pain is my pain; is mixed and shared between us. That’s why I fell in love with making films and telling stories ”.

Historical edition

The actress and singer Andra Day also made history at the Golden Globe Awards. She won Best Actress in a Drama Film, for her performance in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Before her, only Whoopi Goldberg had represented the black race in the category, 35 years ago, by The Color Purple.

In her acceptance speech, surrounded by her family and friends, Day thanked “the incredible, transformative and dynamic Billie Holiday, who just transformed me with this role and with her presence and her spirit”.

This is Day’s first acting nomination, and she is the first winner in this category for a film that debuted on a streaming service. Day, who began her career as a Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, was also nominated with Raphael Saadiq for best original song.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday is available on Hulu.