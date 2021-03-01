Golden Globe 2021: check the list of award winners

The Foreign Press Association in Hollywood held, this Sunday night (28th), the 2021 edition of the Golden Globe, with the award of the best productions in films and series of the last year.

Broadcasting in Brazil via TNT, the ceremony again featured the duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the helm. However, due to the pandemic situation, the event was held with the artists at home, while Tina Fey presented the Rockefeller Center in New York, and Amy Poehler of the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Among the series, The Crown was crowned with 4 statuettes: best drama series, actor (Josh O’Connor), actress (‘princess’ Emma Corrin beating ‘queen’ Olivia Colman) and supporting actress (Gillian Anderson). Schitt’s Creek was a winner among the comedies, finally recognized by the Foreign Association, with the awards for best series and actress (Catherine O’Hara) in the category.

Jason Sudekis represented newcomer Ted Lasso winning in the actor category in a comedy series. Anya Taylor-Joy and O Gambito da Rainha guaranteed Netflix’s success also in the awards in the miniseries categories.

In the cinema field, Nomadland gained momentum this season with awards for best drama film and best director (Cholé Zhao), while Sacha Baron Cohen and his iconic Borat won awards for best comedy film and best actor in the category.

Among the drama performances, Chadwick Boseman was acclaimed with the posthumous Golden Globe for his performance in The Supreme Voice of the Blues, while Andra Day surprised the stiff competition with his victory for his work in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Confirming the favoritism in its segment, the Soul animation, available at Disney +, secured two statuettes in the Golden Globes, with recognition also for its soundtrack. Will the PIxar / Disney production repeat the Oscar 2021 victory?

Check out the complete list of Golden Globe winners 2021:

Movie theater

Best Drama Film

My father

Mank

Nomadland (winner)

Beautiful Vengeance

The Chicago 7

Best Director

Emerald Fennell – Beautiful Revenge

David Fincher – Mank

Regina King – One Night in Miami …

Aaron Sorkin – The Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (winner)

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Silence

Chadwick Boseman – The Supreme Voice of the Blues (winner)

Anthony Hopkins – My Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Viola Davis – The Supreme Voice of the Blues

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday (winner)

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carrie Mulligan – Beautiful Revenge

Best Picture: Musical or Comedy

Borat: Next Cinema Tape (winner)

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Graduation Party

Best Actor in a Movie: Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat: Next Film Tape (winner)

James Corden – The Graduation Party

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel – David Copperfield’s Personal Story

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Film: Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova – Borat: Next Film Tape

Kate Hudson – Music

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Rosamund Pike – I Care (winner)

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

Best Foreign Language Film

Another Round

La Llorona

Rosa and Momo

Minari (winner)

We two

Best Screenplay in a Film

Emerald Fennell – Beautiful Revenge

Jack Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – The Chicago 7 (winner)

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton – My Father

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Best Animated Film

The Croods 2: A New Age

Two Brothers: A Fantastic Journey

On the Way to the Moon

Soul (winner)

Wolfwalkers

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

Sacha Baron Cohen – The 7 of Chicago

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (winner)

Jared Leto – Small Traces

Bill Murray – On The Rock

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami …

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

Glen Close – Once Upon a Dream

Olivia Colman – My Father

Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian (winner)

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Helena Zengel – World Reports

Best Film Soundtrack

Alexandre Desplat – Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson -Tenet

James Newton Howard – World Reports

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste – Soul (winner)

Best Original Song on Film

“Fight For You” – Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” – The Chicago 7

“Seen” – Rosa and Momo (winner)

“Speak Now” – A Night in Miami …

“Tigress and Tweed” – The United States vs Billie Holiday

TV

Best Drama Television Series

The Crown (winner)

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Josh O’Connor – The Crown (winner)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Al Pacino – Hunters

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Emma Corrin – The Crown (winner)

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sarah Paulson – Ratched

Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek (winner)

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (winner)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best Actress in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (winner)

Best Limited Television Series, Anthology or Television Film

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambito (winner)

Small Acts

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Television Film

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor

Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True (winner)

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Television Film

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar Jones – Normal People

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (winner)

Best Supporting Actor in Television

Jon Boyega – Small Acts (winner)

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

Best Supporting Actress on Television

Gillian Anderson – The Crown (winner)

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched