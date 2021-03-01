Golden Globe 2021: check the list of award winners

The Foreign Press Association in Hollywood held, this Sunday night (28th), the 2021 edition of the Golden Globe, with the award of the best productions in films and series of the last year.
Broadcasting in Brazil via TNT, the ceremony again featured the duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the helm. However, due to the pandemic situation, the event was held with the artists at home, while Tina Fey presented the Rockefeller Center in New York, and Amy Poehler of the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Among the series, The Crown was crowned with 4 statuettes: best drama series, actor (Josh O’Connor), actress (‘princess’ Emma Corrin beating ‘queen’ Olivia Colman) and supporting actress (Gillian Anderson). Schitt’s Creek was a winner among the comedies, finally recognized by the Foreign Association, with the awards for best series and actress (Catherine O’Hara) in the category.
Jason Sudekis represented newcomer Ted Lasso winning in the actor category in a comedy series. Anya Taylor-Joy and O Gambito da Rainha guaranteed Netflix’s success also in the awards in the miniseries categories.
In the cinema field, Nomadland gained momentum this season with awards for best drama film and best director (Cholé Zhao), while Sacha Baron Cohen and his iconic Borat won awards for best comedy film and best actor in the category.
Among the drama performances, Chadwick Boseman was acclaimed with the posthumous Golden Globe for his performance in The Supreme Voice of the Blues, while Andra Day surprised the stiff competition with his victory for his work in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.
Confirming the favoritism in its segment, the Soul animation, available at Disney +, secured two statuettes in the Golden Globes, with recognition also for its soundtrack. Will the PIxar / Disney production repeat the Oscar 2021 victory?
Check out the complete list of Golden Globe winners 2021:
Movie theater
Best Drama Film
My father
Mank
Nomadland (winner)
Beautiful Vengeance
The Chicago 7
Best Director
Emerald Fennell – Beautiful Revenge
David Fincher – Mank
Regina King – One Night in Miami …
Aaron Sorkin – The Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (winner)
Best Actor in a Drama Film
Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Silence
Chadwick Boseman – The Supreme Voice of the Blues (winner)
Anthony Hopkins – My Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Best Actress in a Drama Film
Viola Davis – The Supreme Voice of the Blues
Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday (winner)
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carrie Mulligan – Beautiful Revenge
Best Picture: Musical or Comedy
Borat: Next Cinema Tape (winner)
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Graduation Party
Best Actor in a Movie: Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat: Next Film Tape (winner)
James Corden – The Graduation Party
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Dev Patel – David Copperfield’s Personal Story
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
Best Actress in a Film: Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova – Borat: Next Film Tape
Kate Hudson – Music
Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
Rosamund Pike – I Care (winner)
Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
Best Foreign Language Film
Another Round
La Llorona
Rosa and Momo
Minari (winner)
We two
Best Screenplay in a Film
Emerald Fennell – Beautiful Revenge
Jack Fincher – Mank
Aaron Sorkin – The Chicago 7 (winner)
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton – My Father
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
Best Animated Film
The Croods 2: A New Age
Two Brothers: A Fantastic Journey
On the Way to the Moon
Soul (winner)
Wolfwalkers
Best Supporting Actor in a Film
Sacha Baron Cohen – The 7 of Chicago
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (winner)
Jared Leto – Small Traces
Bill Murray – On The Rock
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami …
Best Supporting Actress in a Film
Glen Close – Once Upon a Dream
Olivia Colman – My Father
Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian (winner)
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Helena Zengel – World Reports
Best Film Soundtrack
Alexandre Desplat – Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson -Tenet
James Newton Howard – World Reports
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste – Soul (winner)
Best Original Song on Film
“Fight For You” – Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” – The Chicago 7
“Seen” – Rosa and Momo (winner)
“Speak Now” – A Night in Miami …
“Tigress and Tweed” – The United States vs Billie Holiday
TV
Best Drama Television Series
The Crown (winner)
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Josh O’Connor – The Crown (winner)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Al Pacino – Hunters
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Emma Corrin – The Crown (winner)
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sarah Paulson – Ratched
Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek (winner)
Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (winner)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Best Actress in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (winner)
Best Limited Television Series, Anthology or Television Film
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambito (winner)
Small Acts
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Television Film
Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True (winner)
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Television Film
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar Jones – Normal People
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (winner)
Best Supporting Actor in Television
Jon Boyega – Small Acts (winner)
Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing
Best Supporting Actress on Television
Gillian Anderson – The Crown (winner)
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon – Ratched